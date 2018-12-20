ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Travis Scott prepares for 'Astroworld' 2

Travis Scott's 2018 Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The second leg of Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tour is set to return to Houston right before Valentine's Day.

Tickets for the "Wish You Were Here" tour go on sale Thursday for the 28-city trek, which launches on Jan. 25. The tour hits Houston on Feb. 13.

Scott's tweet about the tour Monday set off a frenzy of interest:



In November, about 40,000 fans attended Scott's first stop on the ASTROWORLD - WISH YOU WERE HERE TOUR in his hometown of Houston.

The debut was filled with amazing surprises from Travis opening up his own store, Space 2019, just moments before the festival to the wonderful line-up of performers that included Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.
