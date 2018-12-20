HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The second leg of Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tour is set to return to Houston right before Valentine's Day.
Tickets for the "Wish You Were Here" tour go on sale Thursday for the 28-city trek, which launches on Jan. 25. The tour hits Houston on Feb. 13.
Scott's tweet about the tour Monday set off a frenzy of interest:
WE BACK ON ROAD !! ASTROWORLD TOUR LEG 2 ON SALE THIS THURSDAY 10AM LOCAL TIME— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 17, 2018
AMEX PRESALE TOMORROW
FAN/MERCH PRESALE WEDNESDAYhttps://t.co/MweOeYJZaR pic.twitter.com/Swubp7og1H
We’re excited to welcome @trvisXX back home on February 13! Tickets on sale Dec. 20 at 10a!— Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) December 17, 2018
H-Town’s Ready! 🤘
Info: https://t.co/t6CP3pFFMd pic.twitter.com/2YWNlrCsWm
In November, about 40,000 fans attended Scott's first stop on the ASTROWORLD - WISH YOU WERE HERE TOUR in his hometown of Houston.
The debut was filled with amazing surprises from Travis opening up his own store, Space 2019, just moments before the festival to the wonderful line-up of performers that included Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.
