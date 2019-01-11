EDUCATION

Rapper Travis Scott donates $100K to program helping students in Third Ward reach their dreams

Travis Scott gives boost to kids learning at Workshop Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rapper Travis Scott is paying it forward in Houston.

Scott recently donated $100,000 to a unique after-school program and non-profit called Workshop Houston.

With his help, students in the program are learning to make their own music with the latest software.

The goal of the program is to teach students in the Third Ward to be independent.

Some of the kids have already launched budding careers, which they say wouldn't be possible without the donation from Scott late last year.

"It really couldn't have come at a better time for us. And so, it wasn't quite a Christmas miracle, but it was a really great gift," said Jaime Herrero with Workshop Houston.

"Everybody knows Travis Scott. And him donating kinda shows, like, he really cares about his city and the kids here," said student Talia Bonty.

Workshop Houston just moved into a new $1.9 billion building.

The program is open to all students in the Third Ward.

