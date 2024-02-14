Kansas City shooting leaves 1 dead, 21 hurt, including kids, after Chiefs parade; person killed ID'd

3 taken into custody, Kansas City police chief says; all Chiefs players, coaches and staff safe

One person has died and at least 21 others were injured by gunfire in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, officials said Wednesday.

Radio station KKFI 90/1 FM identified the person killed as one of their DJs, Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

In a post on their Facebook page they wrote, "It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

Lisa Lopez-Galvan

Lopez-Galvan, whose DJ name was "Lisa G," was an extrovert and devoted mother from a prominent Latino family in the area, said Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez, two childhood friends who worked with her at a staffing company. Izurieta said Lopez-Galvan had attended the parade with her husband and her adult son, a die-hard Kansas City sports fan who also was shot.

"She's the type of person who would jump in front of a bullet for anybody - that would be Lisa," Izurieta said.

Gunshot victims were transported to several hospitals in the area, including eight with "immediately" life-threatening injuries and seven with life-threatening injuries, according to Interim Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson.

Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital treated 12 total patients from the rally, including 11 children between the ages of 6 and 15, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Stephanie Meyer told reporters Wednesday. Nine of the patients were gunshot victims and three were being treated for "incidental injuries," she said. All are expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities are still working to determine the total number of victims in the incident.

WATCH: Kansas City police update

The mayor of Kansas City and Police Chief Stacey Graves gave an update on the shooting after the KC Chiefs parade and rally celebrating their Super Bowl win.

Three suspects have been detained for investigation, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a media briefing Wednesday, calling the shooting a "tragedy." She also said at least one weapon was recovered.

Graves said it was a shooting made by "a few bad actors" even in the presence of law enforcement, and no terrorism is suspected.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. The scene has been cleared and is being held as police collect physical and digital evidence. They are also still working to connect people with their loved ones, Graves said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said there were 600 Kansas City, Missouri police officers and 250 officers from outside agencies at the parade, which was expected to be attended by at least 1 million people. No Chiefs players, coaches or staff were injured or involved in the shooting.

Kansas City has long struggled with gun violence, and in 2020 it was among nine cities targeted by the U.S. Justice Department in an effort to crack down on violent crime. In 2023 the city matched a record with 182 homicides, most of which involved guns.

Lucas has joined with mayors across the country in calling for new laws to reduce gun violence, including mandating universal background checks.

The Chiefs released a statement, saying in part, "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City."

President Joe Biden released a statement saying in part, "The Super Bowl is the most unifying event in America. Nothing brings more of us together. And the celebration of a Super Bowl win is a moment that brings a joy that can't be matched to the winning team and their supporters. For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul. Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?"

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed ATF agents had been at the parade to support KCPD during the celebrations and are now assisting in the investigation into the shooting. The FBI is also working with local law enforcement, and Attorney General Merrick Garland is being apprised of the situation as it continues to develop.

The shooting took place west of Union Station, outside near the garage, as Chiefs fans were leaving, according to Kansas City police. The scene remains active and investigators have a "large ground to cover," Graves said.

At least one firearm has been recovered, the chief said. A motive remains unclear.

All Chiefs players, coaches and staff are safe, officials said.

Players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, linebacker Drue Tranquill and guard Trey Smith, spoke out on social media about the shooting.

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," Tranquill wrote on X. "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Smith thanked the first responders "who ran towards the sound of danger."

"You're the ones who should be celebrated today," he posted.

About 1 million paradegoers had been expected at Wednesday's celebration.

Paradegoer Arnold Sauther said when the rally ended the Chiefs went into Union Station, and fans followed the players to get autographs.

"Then, all of a sudden they all started running out, and you see all these policemen come running in there -- and you knew something happened in the station," Sauther told Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC.

Witness Jennifer Wilbers told KMBC they heard gunshots and then took off running.

"We look over and there's a guy next to us on the ground," she told the station.

One woman told KMBC that they hid near an elevator and "prayed."

"There was yelling and we didn't know if it was safe to leave, so we tried to block the doors. We heard the elevator start to move so we opened the doors and ran out -- there were officers there," she told the station. "I've never been so glad to see an officer in my life."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he and first lady Teresa Parson were present at the celebration when shots broke out.

"Thanks to the professionalism of our security officers and first responders, Teresa and I and our staff are safe and secure," he said in a statement.

"We commend local first responders and our state Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team for their quick actions to stop the threat and treat those in need," his statement continued. "State and local law enforcement were prepared, they had a plan, and they ran towards danger when presented, undoubtedly saving lives. ... As we wait to learn more, our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of this senseless violence."

Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.

Throngs had lined the route earlier, with fans climbing trees and street poles or standing on rooftops for a better view. Players rolled through the crowd on double-decker buses, as DJs and drummers heralded their arrival. Owner Clark Hunt was on one of the buses, holding the Lombardi Trophy.

The city and the team each chipped in around $1 million for the event commemorating Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs becoming the first team since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots two decades ago to defend their title.

The Associated Press and ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.