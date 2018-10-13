A back and forth Game 1 of the ALCS ended with the 'Stros stealing one inside of Fenway Park, beating the Red Sox by a final score of 7-2.George Springer got the offense started for Houston with a 2-run single in the second inning, giving the Astros a 2-0 lead.After Boston tied the festivities in the fifth inning, Carlos Correa broke the tie with an RBI single in the sixth to put Houston ahead again.Josh Reddick and Yuli Gurriel ended the night with exclamation points, hitting two home runs to right field in the ninth inning before Collin McHugh came in to close it out.Game 2 will take place tomorrow night at 6:09 p.m. The Astros will send out Gerrit Cole to start. Cole will face off against Boston lefty David Price.