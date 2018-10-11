bet my dad that if the Houston Astros won the World Series he would have to get a tattoo... guess who got their first tattoo 😂 pic.twitter.com/0K2PGbLwck — audrey williams (@audwilliams99) December 8, 2017

While most fans would rather support the Astros with fresh apparel, some fans prefer to sport fresh ink.After last season, many fans commemorated the World Series championship with unique tattoos, including this one featuring Minute Maid Park, and a mashup of the old and current logos.One Texas man also made a World Series bet with his daughter, leading to his first-ever tattoo.Rapper Paul Wall decided to add to his body artwork with a tattoo on his lower back featuring the MLB's Commissioner's Trophy.Even Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel got involved in the ink craze by finishing the sleeve on his right arm with a mix of his faith and his team.