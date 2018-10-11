SPORTS

CHAMPIONS INK: Check out some of the best Astros related ink from last season

Some fan are showing skin-deep pride for their Houston Astros. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While most fans would rather support the Astros with fresh apparel, some fans prefer to sport fresh ink.

After last season, many fans commemorated the World Series championship with unique tattoos, including this one featuring Minute Maid Park, and a mashup of the old and current logos.


One Texas man also made a World Series bet with his daughter, leading to his first-ever tattoo.



Rapper Paul Wall decided to add to his body artwork with a tattoo on his lower back featuring the MLB's Commissioner's Trophy.


Even Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel got involved in the ink craze by finishing the sleeve on his right arm with a mix of his faith and his team.

