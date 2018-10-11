SPORTS

Mattress Mack wants you to bet the Astros win the 2018 World Series

Mattress Mack is offering free mattresses to anyone who bets on the Astros to win the World Series again. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mattress Mack is doing it again.

Gallery Furniture's "Astros Win It All 2.018" promotion is offering free mattresses to anyone who bets on the Houston Astros to repeat as World Series champions.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale announced that he will refund Gallery Furniture customers who buy a mattress set worth at least $3,000 if the Astros win it all this season.

McIngvale says he refunded customers a total of $10 million when the Astros won it all last October.

But you better act fast. Fans have until Oct. 14 to bet the 'Stros and make their purchases.

