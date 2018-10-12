HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If there wasn't enough pressure already, Houston police chief Art Acevedo is upping the stakes.
Acevedo posted a wage on his Twitter with Boston Police Department's commissioner William Gross about the ALCS matchup between the Astros and the Red Sox.
Ok @BPDPCGross I’m feeling good about @astros chances against your @RedSox and will wager @HoustonTX great TexMex against @CityOfBoston best cuisine. What say ye my friend? @houstonpolice are awaiting your answer. #RelationalPolicing Go @Astros Go!— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 12, 2018
The two men agreed that the loser will have to sport the winning team's hat and jersey for an entire day.
If Houston loses, commissioner Gross will be getting some delicious Tex-Mex.
There's no word on what food Boston will send us if the Red Sox lose.