Houston police chief Art Acevedo makes friendly wager with Boston's police commissioner over Astros-Boston game

Police officials make friendly wager over Astros-Boston game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If there wasn't enough pressure already, Houston police chief Art Acevedo is upping the stakes.

Acevedo posted a wage on his Twitter with Boston Police Department's commissioner William Gross about the ALCS matchup between the Astros and the Red Sox.


The two men agreed that the loser will have to sport the winning team's hat and jersey for an entire day.

If Houston loses, commissioner Gross will be getting some delicious Tex-Mex.

There's no word on what food Boston will send us if the Red Sox lose.
