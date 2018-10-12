SPORTS

Take your picture at these 7 amazing Astros murals

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a pic at these amazing Astros murals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There are six great murals celebrating the 2017 World Champion Astros scattered around Houston.

If you're an Astros fan looking for the perfect profile picture, these amazing art pieces are the places to visit.

Located in the Home Run Alley portion of Minute Maid Park, this mural by Franky Cardona came together as part of the center field renovations at the park to help honor the past.

EMBED More News Videos

New Astros mural unveiled


Another beauty inside the ballpark's Home Run Alley area is this one painted by Alex Roman Jr. with the help of two students from the Art Institute of Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

Opie Otterstad unveils Astros championsip mural


One last art installation commissioned by the Astros to immortalize the 2017 World Series championship is this piece by Opie Otterstad. The mural is 25-feet wide and 10-feet tall, and sits inside of Minute Maid Park by the stairs of section 207.

EMBED More News Videos

This might just be the most popular mural in Houston when it's done.


Located in The Heights on East 20th Street near Steel City Pops and Birds Barbershop, this mural by artist "Skeez-181" commemorates last season's championship and features caricatures of Dallas Keuchel, Jose Altuve, George Springer, and Carlos Correa.

EMBED More News Videos

The mural at Taqueria Laredo will make you the envy of all your Astros-lovin' friends on IG.


The newest of Astros art around Houston is this mural at Taqueria Laredo at the corner of Fulton and Patton Street. It features a silhouette of the Houston skyline with the classic Astros rainbow. If driving isn't your thing, it's accessible via the METRORail Red Line to the Moody Park stop, then it's just a short stroll to the fence.
EMBED More News Videos

On Wednesday, a new Astros mural will be unveiled at FM Kitchen and Bar.


If you're in the Rice Military area of Houston, you can stop by FM Kitchen and Bar's patio and find this mural of Jose Altuve and Orbit riding the Minute Maid Park train. The mural is located off of North Shepherd Drive and Center Street near Washington Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

This family-owned youth baseball facility is adding some style to its building.


Another new Astros mural has popped up at The Cage Houston off of North Main and East 25th Street in the Greater Heights area. The family-owned youth baseball facility sports their Astros murah which features Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesmural artsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans game or Astros watch party? You can do both!
Astros fans bringing Houston spirit to Fenway Park
Boston's Sale faces Astros' Verlander in Game 1 of ALCS
Astros add Hector Rondon, Joe Smith to roster for ALCS
More Sports
Top Stories
Intoxicated driver injures 7 after crashing into bus: Deputies
11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home: Police
Astros fans bringing Houston spirit to Fenway Park
Did you win the $548 million MegaMillions jackpot?
Woman tells police 9-year-old boy grabbed her butt
TIMELINE: A closer look at Dr. Abe Saavedra's school career
'UNACCEPTABLE': Houston mayor irate over HISD leader swap
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
Show More
First 100 people in line for Krispy Kreme opening get free doughnuts
Houston father sprints with excitement during gender reveal
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
Former Deer Park HS students return to class as teachers
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes
More News