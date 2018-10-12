Take your picture at these 7 amazing Astros murals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3546076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Astros mural unveiled

There are six great murals celebrating the 2017 World Champion Astros scattered around Houston.If you're an Astros fan looking for the perfect profile picture, these amazing art pieces are the places to visit.Located in the Home Run Alley portion of Minute Maid Park, this mural by Franky Cardona came together as part of the center field renovations at the park to help honor the past.Another beauty inside the ballpark's Home Run Alley area is this one painted by Alex Roman Jr. with the help of two students from the Art Institute of Houston.One last art installation commissioned by the Astros to immortalize the 2017 World Series championship is this piece by Opie Otterstad. The mural is 25-feet wide and 10-feet tall, and sits inside of Minute Maid Park by the stairs of section 207.Located in The Heights on East 20th Street near Steel City Pops and Birds Barbershop, this mural by artist "Skeez-181" commemorates last season's championship and features caricatures of Dallas Keuchel, Jose Altuve, George Springer, and Carlos Correa.The newest of Astros art around Houston is this mural at Taqueria Laredo at the corner of Fulton and Patton Street. It features a silhouette of the Houston skyline with the classic Astros rainbow. If driving isn't your thing, it's accessible via the METRORail Red Line to the Moody Park stop, then it's just a short stroll to the fence.If you're in the Rice Military area of Houston, you can stop by FM Kitchen and Bar's patio and find this mural of Jose Altuve and Orbit riding the Minute Maid Park train. The mural is located off of North Shepherd Drive and Center Street near Washington Avenue.Another new Astros mural has popped up at The Cage Houston off of North Main and East 25th Street in the Greater Heights area. The family-owned youth baseball facility sports their Astros murah which features Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer.