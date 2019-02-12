Five years ago, Caitlin Conner's life changed. She was critically injured when a car slammed into the motorcycle she was riding on. Doctors amputated Caitlin's left leg.
But the accident hasn't limited Caitlin's life. After receiving a running prosthetic from the Challenged Athletes Foundation, she competed in the San Diego Triathlon Challenge. The experience was life-changing for Caitlin, showing her that she could do anything as an amputee.
Since then, Caitlin has competed in seven triathlons, two relays, completed the Houston Half Marathon, medaled in the U.S. Paralympics Track Cycling Nationals, become the world's first female amputee boxer and is on her way to becoming the world's first female amputee speed skater. She's also modeled for several brands, including Target, and founded the non-profit 'Be More Adaptive', which aims to empower the adaptive community.
ABC13 caught up with Caitlin to find out how her accident ended up changing her life.
