Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players

Eyewitness Sports Director Greg Bailey looks at the special day made for the Santa Fe HS football team at Texans minicamp. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans were back at practice Tuesday for the first day of veterans minicamp, but football wasn't the only thing on their mind.

The players took some time to talk to members of the Santa Fe High School football team. The team was on the training fields, taking in the Texans' workout.

The teen players also got to line up and get autographs, as well as talk with the pros after practice.

Texans players said the smiles from the young men were all the thanks they'll ever need. They say they were glad to help the Santa Fe community heal after the horrific school shooting last month.

Two football players were among the 10 killed in the shooting. They were certainly on the Santa Fe players' minds Tuesday, as well as the outpouring of support they have received.

The Texans organization also pledged $100,000 for grief counseling and support services for the survivors in Santa Fe.

RELATED: In their corner: J.J. Watt inspires Santa Fe shooting survivors' recovery
J.J. Watt visited some of the Santa Fe shooting survivors, bringing them some much-needed joy.

RELATED: JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School victims
J.J. Watt to personally pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School shooting victims

