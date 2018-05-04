SPORTS

Astros' Lance McCullers gives closer look at cleats in effort to shut down cheating allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

Lance McCullers addresses accusations about his cleats (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Whether it's just sour grapes from a rival or an accusation with credence, the Astros on Tuesday were hit with questions of possible cheating by their pitching staff.

And in an effort to shut down any more speculation, starter Lance McCullers Jr. tweeted a video Thursday with a closer look at his cleats.

"Y'all (expletive). Let me wear my cleats in peace," McCullers tweeted.

Cleveland Indians pitcher and Houston resident Trevor Bauer became the most notable name to bring up questions on Twitter about the Astros' pitching.

Bauer replied to a quoted tweet that brought up the possibility that starting pitchers Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and Charlie Morton are using a sticky substance to doctor baseballs for increased spin.



Major League Baseball bans extra substances like pine tar from being used in live play on the mound. In addition, the three Astros named in the accusation are in the top five in the American League for the best ERA.

Bauer added more fuel to the accusation bringing up the pine tar term.



In response, members of the Astros hit back at the accusation. Reliever Collin McHugh insisted that simple coaching has helped the staff get better year after year.


McCullers Jr. then brought up the possibility of envy for Bauer's outspokenness.



"Jealousy isn't a good look on you my man," quote tweeted McCullers. "You have great stuff and have worked hard for it, like the rest of us, no need for this. I will ask though because my spin rate and spin axis on my 4 seem (sic) is a$$."

Alex Bregman provided this mic drop in Bauer's direction:


What should be the final word in the whole saga, Astros manager A.J. Hinch dismissed Bauer's claims.

"I don't know if it's gamesmanship, or college pranks, or what would make someone have any sort of statement without any evidence, so it's kind of ridiculous that it's even a topic," Hinch told MLB Network Radio.

EMBED More News Videos

Astros manager AJ Hinch hits back at rival's cheating accusation



Bauer, a seven-year pro and starting pitcher who went 17-9 in 2017, further claimed he will have evidence to support his claim against a team he apparently respects.



Bauer may face the Astros batters when Cleveland begins a three-game series on May 18 at Minute Maid Park.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCleveland IndiansHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News