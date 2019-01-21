HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Turn It Gold organization continued its fight against childhood cancer with a successful gala over the weekend hosted by ABC13 Sports Director Greg Bailey.
The nonprofit started with a young man named Charlie Dina, who was diagnosed with stage-4 neuroblastoma at four years old and given a 50 percent chance to live.
Saturday night, Charlie, who's now cancer-free and thriving, reunited with former Heisman trophy winner Johnny Manziel.
Also in attendance were Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, along with former Texans tight end Owen Daniels and Texans Chief Operating Officer Cal McNair.
The gala raised $500,000 to fund the fight against childhood cancer.
