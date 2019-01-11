Houston Astros' Alex Bregman recovering from elbow surgery

I’ll be ready ...believe that... fixing to kick this rehabs ass. https://t.co/3pXNmZBj6P — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) January 11, 2019

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman underwent surgery on his right elbow Friday.That means he'll be limited when Spring Training starts in February.But fans shouldn't fret too hard. The Astros' star is expected to play before the start of the regular season, which kicks off March 28 in Tampa.Bregman sounds like he's not too worried, either, about making sure he'll be back on the field in time, tweeting, "I'll be ready. Believe that."Last season, Bregman was one of the top players in Major League Baseball.His arthroscopic procedure was to remove small fragments of cartilage, or bone, from his right elbow.Bregman has been quite active during the offseason, giving fans a glimpse of how he trains, but also what he's up to when he's not knocking home runs out of Minute Maid Park.