Houston Astros' Alex Bregman recovering from elbow surgery

Quick facts on Astros star Alex Bregman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman underwent surgery on his right elbow Friday.

That means he'll be limited when Spring Training starts in February.

But fans shouldn't fret too hard. The Astros' star is expected to play before the start of the regular season, which kicks off March 28 in Tampa.

Bregman sounds like he's not too worried, either, about making sure he'll be back on the field in time, tweeting, "I'll be ready. Believe that."



Last season, Bregman was one of the top players in Major League Baseball.

His arthroscopic procedure was to remove small fragments of cartilage, or bone, from his right elbow.

Bregman has been quite active during the offseason, giving fans a glimpse of how he trains, but also what he's up to when he's not knocking home runs out of Minute Maid Park.

Astros' Alex Bregman gives fans a look at his 5-story sanctuary

Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better communicate with Astros teammates

Astros' Alex Bregman tips drive-thru workers $1,200 for Christmas

Astros' Alex Bregman fulfills fan's request to be in her senior photos

Astros' Alex Bregman surprises waitress whose car was broken into
