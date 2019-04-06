Sports

LET'S PLAY BALL! What you need to know for the Houston Astros home opener

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Welcome back to Minute Maid Park, Astros fans.

The squad is back in town for the home opener versus the Oakland Athletics tonight, and the ballpark is already buzzing.



If you're heading out to the game, pull out your orange and wear it proud. The 'Stros are calling for an Orange Out.

And there will be plenty of reasons to get in your seat early.

EMBED More News Videos

Astros fans go wild for 2019 home opener | ABC13's Nick Natario is at Minute Maid Park



Opening Day Street Fest

You can enjoy food trucks, live music, and games from 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. You'll need a game ticket to get in.

Enter Street Fest at Left Field Gate, Center Field Gate and the Atrium Entrance.

All fans will get a 2019 schedule magnet. All remaining gates will open to fans at 4 p.m.

The magnet isn't the only giveaway this season. Bobbleheads, replica jerseys, and shirts are all part of the swag.

'TAKE IT BACK': Astros unveil all of the fan freebies for 2019

Pregame ceremonies

At 6:30 p.m., Astros season ticket holders and winners of an Astros social media contest will present the American flag and create a human "103" display to celebrate the team's historic 103-win season in 2018.

The Astros will also celebrate President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush with a special tribute.

The couple were huge Astros fans, with Mrs. Bush keeping score anytime she was at the game with her husband.

READ MORE: Astros 1st home series to host Bush family, Travis Scott cap sale

EMBED More News Videos

2019 Astros' Season Home Opener



Long after the Astros' bats come alive, stick around for Friday Night Fireworks.

The musical theme is Baseball Hits.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

And don't forget. Minute Maid Park has a new backpack policy. However, there are exceptions such as diaper bags, single-compartment drawstring bags and other bags used for medical reasons, the team said.

Brush up on what you need to know here.

Let's play ball!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News