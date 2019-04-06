LET'S PLAY BALL! What you need to know for the Houston Astros home opener

The squad is back in town for the home opener versus the Oakland Athletics tonight, and the ballpark is already buzzing.
Orbit in the house! pic.twitter.com/8HlWJe8OY2— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 5, 2019
If you're heading out to the game, pull out your orange and wear it proud. The 'Stros are calling for an Orange Out.
And there will be plenty of reasons to get in your seat early.
Opening Day Street Fest
You can enjoy food trucks, live music, and games from 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. You'll need a game ticket to get in.
Enter Street Fest at Left Field Gate, Center Field Gate and the Atrium Entrance.
All fans will get a 2019 schedule magnet. All remaining gates will open to fans at 4 p.m.
The magnet isn't the only giveaway this season. Bobbleheads, replica jerseys, and shirts are all part of the swag.
'TAKE IT BACK': Astros unveil all of the fan freebies for 2019
Pregame ceremonies
At 6:30 p.m., Astros season ticket holders and winners of an Astros social media contest will present the American flag and create a human "103" display to celebrate the team's historic 103-win season in 2018.
The Astros will also celebrate President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush with a special tribute.
The couple were huge Astros fans, with Mrs. Bush keeping score anytime she was at the game with her husband.
READ MORE: Astros 1st home series to host Bush family, Travis Scott cap sale
Long after the Astros' bats come alive, stick around for Friday Night Fireworks.
The musical theme is Baseball Hits.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.
And don't forget. Minute Maid Park has a new backpack policy. However, there are exceptions such as diaper bags, single-compartment drawstring bags and other bags used for medical reasons, the team said.
Brush up on what you need to know here.
Let's play ball!
Home Opener! Minute Maid Park is ready for 2019! pic.twitter.com/wfAoxk61mG— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 5, 2019