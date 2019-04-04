Astros 1st home series to host Bush family, Travis Scott cap sale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5234021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros reveal special edition hat designed by Travis Scott | The cap will be on sale exclusively on the same day Scott delivers first pitch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are expected to strike a balance between celebration and reflection when the team opens their home slate of 2019 this coming weekend, with special appearances expected by the Bush family and rapper Travis Scott.According to the team, a special tribute is planned before Friday's home opener at Minute Maid Park for Pres. George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush, who were constantly present for Astros games in their latter years.The couple's son, Neil Bush, and their grandsons, Pierce and George P. Bush, will be on hand. George P. Bush will throw out the first pitch.In addition, a ceremonial flyover will take place before the game by the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard. And, as it has been standard on Friday night games, the Astros will launch fireworks after. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.On Saturday, Travis Scott gets to take the mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before the second game of the series.In addition, Scott's special edition New Era Astros hats will be on sale starting that day. A limited amount of hats will be available in the Astros Team Store on 6th Street.The team tweeted a sneak peek of the design, adding the hat will be on sale beginning at 4 p.m. that day. Only fans with tickets to the game will be allowed to purchase it.First pitch for the second game of the series is set for 6:10 p.m.And as a reminder, there is a new bag policy at Minute Maid Park. You can get familiar with it here: