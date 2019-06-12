Sports

J.J. Watt reveals the secret to a Texans-sized wedding

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans' J.J. Watt says he's already nailed down one detail in his wedding plans with fiancée Kealia Ohai, and guests might want to come thirsty.

"It's open bar for everybody," Watt told ABC13 Eyewitness News during Tuesday's Veteran Minicamp. "It's the only way to make a good wedding."

The Texans star said planning for his nuptials is already underway, although a little tough with Ohai in the middle of her season with the Houston Dash. He'll also be back on the field very soon.

When asked about his recent engagement, Watt said he was impressed by the outpouring of support the couple received after the announcement.

"All the people that I've never met, reaching out and sending their best wishes. It's great," Watt said. "It's awesome that people can kind of see that and we appreciate all the kind words and well wishes that everybody sent."

A few days after their engagement in the Bahamas, Ohai described what she called the "perfect proposal" from Watt.

"He was acting weird, so I knew something was going on. It was like 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear. I was like, 'You've never asked me that,'" Ohai said.



Watt shared romantic photos on his social media pages of their picturesque engagement showing him down on one knee as they overlooked the ocean.

Although Watt has now given fans a glimpse of what he and his soccer star fiancée are planning for their big day, when they'll tie the knot may not happen soon.

"We're not in any rush," Ohai has said.

