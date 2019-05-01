J.J. Watt's custom graduation gown unveiled before big speech

MADISON, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- In less than two weeks, J.J. Watt will give the commencement address at the University of Wisconsin.The school is getting ready to welcome him back to campus.The university bookstore tweeted out a photo Tuesday saying, "Your (quite tall) custom-made gown is ready to go!"The Texans defensive end says while he didn't graduate, he knows what the students want: a cool message for about five minutes and then the chance to go drink beer afterwards.