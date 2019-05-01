J.J. Watt's custom graduation gown unveiled before big speech

MADISON, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- In less than two weeks, J.J. Watt will give the commencement address at the University of Wisconsin.
The school is getting ready to welcome him back to campus.
The university bookstore tweeted out a photo Tuesday saying, "Your (quite tall) custom-made gown is ready to go!"
The Texans defensive end says while he didn't graduate, he knows what the students want: a cool message for about five minutes and then the chance to go drink beer afterwards.
