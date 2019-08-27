Sports

Houston Texans to induct Bob McNair into Ring of Honor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans' 2019 season will now include the induction of their founder in the team's Ring of Honor.

The team announced Bob McNair will be inducted during the Texans' home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 6, which will be exactly 20 years after the NFL awarded Houston the 32nd franchise in the league.

McNair's induction will come nearly 11 months after his passing at 81 years old.

Since campaigning and eventually convincing the league to return to Houston in time for the 2002 season, McNair became one of the most influential owners in the league.

During his tenure, he has seen the team win four AFC South division titles. The team won the division last season after his death.

He also won the right for NRG Stadium to host the Super Bowl twice - in 2004 and 2017.

McNair will join the only other inductee of the Ring of Honor: inaugural member and wide receiver Andre Johnson.

