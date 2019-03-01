Sports

Andre Johnson hired by Texans as special adviser

Top five reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former NFL wide receiver Andre Johnson has been hired by the Houston Texans as special adviser.

The Texans say Johnson will advise head coach Bill O'Brien and GM Brian Gaine in his new role.

Johnson is expected to help coach, in addition to participate in scouting.

He spent 12 seasons in Houston and is the team's leader in yards receiving (13,597), receptions (1,012) and touchdown receptions (64).
