Bob McNair, the catalyst of Houston's bid to bring the NFL back to the city after the Oilers left, passed away Friday, his team, the Houston Texans, announced Friday.He was 81.The Texans said McNair died peacefully, surrounded by family, including his wife, Janice.One of the NFL's most influential owners, McNair had battled both leukemia and squamous cell carcinoma in recent years before his death. The team did not immediately release a cause of death.When Houston lost the Oilers to Tennessee after the 1996 season, McNair made it his mission to return the NFL to the city. He formed Houston NFL Holdings in 1998, and on Oct. 6, 1999 he was awarded the 32nd NFL franchise.The Texans began play in 2002. After several difficult building years as an expansion team, they won their first AFC South title and first playoff berth in 2011. They also won the division title a year later when they went a franchise-best 12-4. Both years they lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.McNair's influence brought two Super Bowls the team's home of NRG Stadium - one in 2004 and the other in 2017.On Friday, McNair's head coach, Bill O'Brien, gave his statement on the life his owner:McNair is survived by his wife, sons, Cal and Cary, daughters, Ruth and Melissa, 15 grandchildren and two great grandsons, the team said.