SPORTS

Houston Texans and NFL luminaries celebrate Bob McNair's life

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Deborah Wrigley has the tributes and reflections of Texans owner Bob McNair during a celebration of his life.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family, friends, Texans players, NFL team owners and the league commissioner gathered Friday in a celebration of the remarkable life of the late Bob McNair.

The 81-year-old Texans owner passed away two weeks ago from a lengthy illness. The memorial service was held on the field of NRG Stadium, where the Texans will play this weekend.

McNair's death was just one of the losses that longtime friend James Baker lll experienced. His close friend, President George H.W. Bush, was laid to rest Thursday, following his death the week before.

"Houston has lost two great men," Baker told the assemblage Friday.

Recalling what Bob's son Cal McNair told him of a recent hospital visit with his father, Baker said, "He took his son's hand, and said, 'You're doing a great job with the team, but they've got to get better in the red zone.'"

In addition to restoring an NFL franchise to Houston after the Oilers left town, Bob McNair was celebrated for his faith and devotion to his family, but also for his generosity. He and his wife donated more than $500 million to medical research, education and various charities. He regarded his wealth as a way to give back, as part of his faith.

Among those who praised McNair's belief in being a servant to others was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. McNair chaired the NFL's finance committee.

"The stadium Bob built for Houston and the Texans hosted two Super Bowls, is home to a model franchise, and is riding a nine-game winning streak. It's almost certain they're headed to the playoffs. And not to put any pressure on coach (Bill O'Brien), you know how much Bob wanted to win a Super Bowl," Goddell said.

MORE ON THE LIFE OF McNAIR

Bob McNair, owner of Houston Texans, passes away at 81

Bob McNair leaves behind successful family and business

Even in dark times, McNair's family was always by him
Bob McNair's philanthropic efforts made him one of modern Houston's patriarchs

Texans owner Bob McNair given clean bill of health in 2014 after bout with cancer

Social media reacts to Houston Texans owner Bob McNair's death

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansmemorialHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Falling Rockets, rising Mavericks square off for second time
Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo killed in car crash caused by bandits, officials say
4 detained after crash that killed former Astros players
Texans owner Bob McNair praised for philanthropy and bringing NFL back to Houston
More Sports
Top Stories
RISING WATER: Heavy rain sends creeks over their banks
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch through Saturday
STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads
Houston Fire Department positioned to rescue flood victims
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Houston-area real-time conditions map
Two people killed in crash on rain-soaked E. Beltway
Major closures ahead for West Loop and 290 this weekend
Show More
Mother found guilty for starving son: Pct. 4 deputies
Holiday events cancelled or changed due to weather concerns
Drivers dodge large spool rolling down highway
TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 4 loose spools on freeways
Arnold Schwarzenegger drops by Killen's BBQ in Pearland
More News