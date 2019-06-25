Sports

George Springer set to return to Astros' lineup after a month out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- He's back!

Astros star outfielder and 2017 World Series MVP George Springer is set to return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pitcher Collin McHugh is also expected to return from the MLB's injured list.



It had been a month since the outfielder last suited up for the Astros, being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

ORIGINAL STORY: Astros' George Springer on the 10-day injured list heading to IL: Astros

Both Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa also missed time during Springer's absence, which left the Astros with a depleted roster. The team went 14-12 during Springer's recovery.

Springer is currently at 17 home runs on the season with a .308 batting average and 43 RBI's.

The Astros currently sit at 49-30 and lead the American League West by 6.5 games. They recently ended a seven-game losing streak with a 9-4 win over the New York Yankees.

