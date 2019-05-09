Astros' Springer and Brantley change flat tire on way to Minute Maid Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2773381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> World Series MVP George Springer does traffic report with Katherine Whaley

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are two things that aren't going flat for Houston Astros outfielders George Springer and Michael Brantley.One is their hitting power, with Springer already notching 12 "dingers" and Brantley not too far behind with nine homers of his own so far in the seasonThe other is their ability to fix car issues, especially with work at Minute Maid Park looming.On Wednesday, Springer's wife Charlise captured the pair on Instagram Stories changing out a flat tire on the side of a road while on their way to the ballpark."How's your Wednesday?" Charlise asked in the image, while referring to her husband and Brantley as "twins."The tire change appeared to be successful when the pair both made it in the lineup for the night game against Kansas City. Each launched home runs in the team's 9-0 rout of the Royals."We were spinning the tire and pulling it off because we had a little adventurous start to the day," Springer told reporters on Thursday. "But we nailed it.Hopefully, car trouble won't be too chronic for the 'Stros, especially with the Rangers in town this weekend.