Astros' George Springer on the 10-day injured list heading to IL: Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros right fielder George Springer left Friday night's 4-3 win against the Boston Red Sox with a left hamstring injury and is on the 10-day injured list.Springer was hurt attempting to catch a Xander Bogaerts pop foul in the top of the eighth inning. Springer sprinted in from right field and clutched at his left leg as he slid feet first for the ball, which bounced in front of him. He immediately was in pain before limping off the field and being replaced by Tony Kemp."We'll get him evaluated," Hinch said. "I'm not looking forward to the diagnosis, to be honest. It doesn't look very good. He never pulls himself out of a game like that; he was limping from the very beginning."Springer, who leads the American League with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs, said he was still hoping to get some good news on the severity of the injury on Saturday."Yeah, it sucks, to be honest," he said. "It's hard, but I'll make it through, and just gotta support the team the best way that I can."Friday was Springer's first game since Sunday, as he previously had been dealing with lower back tightness.Springer went 0-for-3 on Friday night, driving in a run with a sacrifice fly.To take his place on the roster, the team has recalled OF Derek Fisher.