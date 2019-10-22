world series

Astros exec 'embarrassed' over celebration of closer Osuna

HOUSTON, Texas -- The assistant general manager of the Houston Astros apologized Tuesday for using "inappropriate language" after a Sports Illustrated report said he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna during a clubhouse celebration.

Brandon Taubman released a statement through the Astros hours before they played Game 1 of the World Series against Washington. Major League Baseball said it will interview those involved before further commenting.

Taubman's remarks after the Astros clinched the AL pennant reportedly referenced Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB's domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros.

According to SI, Taubman shouted "Thank God we got Osuna!" and made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with an expletive.

SI said one of the reporters was wearing a domestic violence awareness bracelet. The incident occurred after the Astros beat the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.

On Monday night, after the SI story was published, the Astros called it "misleading and completely irresponsible." The team said SI had tried to "fabricate a story where one does not exist" and said Taubman's comments weren't directed at the reporters.

Taubman, on Tuesday, said he was "deeply sorry and embarrassed."

"In retrospect, I realize that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate. My overexuberance in support of a player has been misinterpreted as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue," he said.

MLB said in a statement that "everyone in baseball must use care to not engage in any behavior - whether intentional or not - that could be construed as minimizing the egregiousness of an act of domestic violence."

"The Astros have disputed Sports Illustrated's characterization of the incident. MLB will interview those involved before commenting further," it said.

Canadian prosecutors dropped a domestic assault charge in September 2018 against Osuna, who agreed to stay away from the alleged victim for one year and continue counseling. The prosecution said the complainant, who lived in Mexico, had made it clear she would not travel to Toronto to testify against Osuna.

Osuna was charged with assault in May 2018. The Blue Jays traded him to Houston two months later.

SEE ALSO: Astros' Roberto Osuna completes domestic violence suspension requirements

Astros owner Jim Crane, in a statement, said the team has mandatory training for its employees and "we fully support MLB and baseball's stance and values regarding domestic violence."

A couple of hours before first pitch of Game 1, manager A.J. Hinch said he wasn't aware of Taubman's words at the time they happened Saturday. He became aware when it was written in Sports Illustrated.



"I'm very disappointed," Hinch told reporters about the incident. "It's unfortunate. It's uncalled for. ...I take everything that happens in the clubhouse to heart. No one - it doesn't matter if it's a player, a coach, a manager, any members of the media - should ever feel like whenever you come into our clubhouse that you're going to be uncomfortable or disrespected."

RELATED: Roberto Osuna looks past 2018, ready to close for Astros
EMBED More News Videos

Roberto Osuna looking past 2018 and ready to close for Astros

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld seriesmlbhouston astrossociety
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD SERIES
14 Astros players making their World Series debut
Top 10 greatest Astros of all time
2019 vs. 2017: How Astros World Series teams stack up
Where to watch the World Series for free in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 Astros players making their World Series debut
Saint Arnold makes World Series bet with DC beer house
Astros T-shirt showing full World Series roster out now
Young cancer fighter to meet Jose Altuve before World Series game
Monsignor accused in woman's sex assault won't be charged
Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault, denies allegations
Baby born by candlelight in laundry room during Dallas tornado
Show More
Top 10 greatest Astros of all time
Teen cancer fighter gets second visit from Carlos Correa
Prepare for road closures ahead of Game 1 of World Series
2019 vs. 2017: How Astros World Series teams stack up
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
More TOP STORIES News