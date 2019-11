Alex Bregman loses 2nd grandparent within weeks of each other

EMBED >More News Videos All-Star slugger Alex Bregman gives fans an MTV Cribs-style tour of his Houston home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans and Houston Astros players are sending condolences to the team's third baseman Alex Bregman after he announced on Instagram his grandmother passed away Bregman posted a photo Friday morning of him and his family surrounding his grandmother, along with the caption, "Rest In Peace Grammy I love you."Teammate Carlos Correa is among those thinking about Bregman, leaving a "prayer" emoji in the comments.Bregman has lost a second grandparent within a matter of weeks.Hours before the Astros took on the Nationals in a World Series winner-take-all match-up, Bregman subtly announced the passing of his grandfather.Bregman made the announcement on his Instagram page, in which he posted a family photo saying, "RIP Tonight is for you."He became the youngest player to ever hit three home runs in a single World Series. The history-making third homer happened during the first inning of Game 6 when Bregman broke the 1-1 tie, sending fans into a frenzy and giving the Astros a 2-1 lead.