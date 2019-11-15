Sports

Alex Bregman loses 2nd grandparent within weeks of each other

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans and Houston Astros players are sending condolences to the team's third baseman Alex Bregman after he announced on Instagram his grandmother passed away.

Bregman posted a photo Friday morning of him and his family surrounding his grandmother, along with the caption, "Rest In Peace Grammy I love you."

Teammate Carlos Correa is among those thinking about Bregman, leaving a "prayer" emoji in the comments.

Bregman has lost a second grandparent within a matter of weeks.

Hours before the Astros took on the Nationals in a World Series winner-take-all match-up, Bregman subtly announced the passing of his grandfather.

Bregman made the announcement on his Instagram page, in which he posted a family photo saying, "RIP Tonight is for you."



He became the youngest player to ever hit three home runs in a single World Series. The history-making third homer happened during the first inning of Game 6 when Bregman broke the 1-1 tie, sending fans into a frenzy and giving the Astros a 2-1 lead.

