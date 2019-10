EMBED >More News Videos The Houston Astros are down to the wire following a 7-2 loss to the Nationals in a nail-biting Game 6.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hours before the Astros take on the Nationals in a World Series winner-take-all match-up, third baseman Alex Bregman subtly announced the passing of his grandfather.Bregman made the announcement on his Instagram page, in which he posted a family photo saying, "RIP Tonight is for you."He became the youngest player to ever hit three home runs in a single World Series. The history-making third homer happened during the first inning of Game 6 when Bregman broke the 1-1 tie, sending fans into a frenzy and giving the Astros a 2-1 lead.