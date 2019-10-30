Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman 'sorry' for carrying bat after homer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are down to the wire following a 7-2 loss to the Nationals in a nail-biting Game 6. But despite their loss, Tuesday's game was a historic night for Alex Bregman.

Houston's third baseman became the youngest player to ever hit three home runs in a single World Series. It all happened during the first inning when Bregman broke the 1-1 tie, sending fans into a frenzy and giving the Astros a 2-1 lead.

After firing his home run, Bregman took his bat with him all the way to first base. It was a moment that has since stirred up mixed responses from fans on social media.

RELATED: Astros and Nationals head to winner-take-all World Series game

But he wasn't the only one.

In the fifth inning, the Nationals' Juan Soto then hit his third home run of the World Series, breaking Bregman's record.

Once he hit his homer shot, Soto also took his bat all the way to first base - just like Bregman.

After the game, Bregman apologized for his action.

"It's not how I was raised to play the game. Sorry for doing that," he said.

When he took the mic, Soto said he saw Bregman carry the bat to first base and thought it looked cool, so he wanted to do it as well.

Houston and Washington face off Wednesday night in a winner-take-all battle starting at 7:08 p.m.
