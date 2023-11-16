WATCH LIVE

McDonald's customer attacked, robbed as he ordered in SW Houston drive-thru, video shows

Thursday, November 16, 2023 10:50PM
McDonald's drive-thru attack: Houston police looking for robbery suspect who preyed on ordering customer on Bissonnet
Houston police have yet to catch the man accused of sliding into an unsuspecting McDonald's customer's vehicle and hitting the victim repeatedly in the face.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a southwest Houston fast-food restaurant at gunpoint nearly one month ago.

You can watch the footage in the video player above.

The video shows the suspect entering the McDonald's drive-thru located in the 12500 block of Bissonnet on Oct. 27 at about 9:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was sitting in the driver's seat when a man suddenly opened his passenger door, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his wallet.

The suspect then repeatedly hit the man in the face, grabbed his wallet, and fled towards a nearby apartment complex.

Surveillance video shows the man getting into a Dodge Charger and driving out of the apartment complex.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a red jacket, hat, and a COVID-19-type face mask.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

