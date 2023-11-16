McDonald's customer attacked, robbed as he ordered in SW Houston drive-thru, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a southwest Houston fast-food restaurant at gunpoint nearly one month ago.
You can watch the footage in the video player above.
The video shows the suspect entering the McDonald's drive-thru located in the 12500 block of Bissonnet on Oct. 27 at about 9:15 p.m.
Police said the victim was sitting in the driver's seat when a man suddenly opened his passenger door, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his wallet.
The suspect then repeatedly hit the man in the face, grabbed his wallet, and fled towards a nearby apartment complex.
Surveillance video shows the man getting into a Dodge Charger and driving out of the apartment complex.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a red jacket, hat, and a COVID-19-type face mask.
