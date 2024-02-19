Only On 13: Video shows moments before 17-year-old found shot to death block away from high school

The victim's mother told ABC13 that she moved her family from Louisiana to Houston three years ago to escape violence and give her family a better life. Now, her family seeks justice for the tragic loss of their loved one, who was only 17 years old.

The victim's mother told ABC13 that she moved her family from Louisiana to Houston three years ago to escape violence and give her family a better life. Now, her family seeks justice for the tragic loss of their loved one, who was only 17 years old.

The victim's mother told ABC13 that she moved her family from Louisiana to Houston three years ago to escape violence and give her family a better life. Now, her family seeks justice for the tragic loss of their loved one, who was only 17 years old.

The victim's mother told ABC13 that she moved her family from Louisiana to Houston three years ago to escape violence and give her family a better life. Now, her family seeks justice for the tragic loss of their loved one, who was only 17 years old.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman taking her trash out found a young man shot to death in her front yard Sunday night in southwest Houston, police say.

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Carddell London.

His body was discovered at the home on Brookmeade Drive near Bathurst Drive, about a block away from James Madison High School, where he went to school.

Altisha London, the victim's mother, told ABC13 that she moved her family from Louisiana to Houston three years ago, to escape violence and give her family a better life.

"I know there is crime everywhere, but I wanted to get my son out of Louisiana," Altisha said. "Unfortunately, my son was murdered to the streets, the reason I left, and he still ended up being murdered."

Detectives believe London knew his shooter. ABC13 obtained surveillance footage showing them walking together, and then four gunshots were heard.

One woman who wanted to stay anonymous, fearing retaliation, said a nearby home across the street from the shooting had been an issue for years.

"Since 2019, I noticed a lot of students who are supposed to be on campus are parked in front of our homes and have witnessed multiple times they're smoking marijuana," she said.

Another neighbor said she feels like a prisoner in her home, afraid to go outside.

According to the Houston Police Department, they have responded to at least four calls related to shootings at that address since 2021.

On Sunday, police were called at 11 p.m., but the surveillance footage shows the shooting happened nearly two hours earlier. Neighbors believe it's because many are afraid to get involved.

"There are people who are fed up and when they hear someone, they call the police," the neighbor said. "There are others who are fearful. If they call and they report someone and they figure out its you."

The anonymous neighbor said she has previously tried talking to officials at the high school to help with surveillance footage to stop crime from going into their neighborhood.

Altisha and her family are pleading for anyone with information to come forward so they can get justice for their loved one.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.