Chase suspect crashes into building, causing chemical leak in South Houston, Pct. 8 says

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overnight police chase ended with a crash into a building, sparking chemical concerns in the city of South Houston.

Video from the scene shows the chase suspect's SUV and the building torn apart in the wreck, which happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Harris County Pct. 8 deputies said the chase started as a traffic stop at the McDonald's on Almeda Genoa at I-45. The suspect reportedly had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The driver reportedly took off during the stop, sparking the chase.

The short pursuit ended in a crash into a building at 901 Pennsylvania Street, near College Avenue and Main Street.

The suspect didn't just crash into the side of the building. After barreling through the wall, the SUV crashed into several storage barrels inside.

That's why a hazmat unit and the City of South Houston Fire Department were called to the scene. Officials said degreaser and cleaning chemicals were inside the barrels.

Deputies said everything needs to be cleaned up safely, but there is no danger to anyone living in the neighborhood and no one has been evacuated.

The driver was not hurt in the crash, but deputies said he was taken to the hospital for a previous injury.

Investigators said the SUV belongs to the suspect and was not reported stolen.

