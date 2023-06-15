"They took care of us." About 40 people will have to find their next place to live after the church they considered home was told to stop operating as a permitless boarding home.

'We ran out of time': Pastor says 40 lived in church that operated as boarding home without permit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several law enforcement agencies swarmed a church in northeast Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.

The church has been operating as a boarding home without a permit, according to officials.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, their boarding home detail got a complaint about potential code violations at the SonRise Church on East Mount Houston Road.

Several violations were found, and a temporary restraining order/stop work order was issued, according to the sheriff's office.

The founder and pastor of the church, Edward Buford, told ABC13 at least 40 people were living there. Though he did not have an active permit, he said he was working on getting up to code.

"What happened today is we ran out of time. We don't have the money at the pace it needs to be at," Buford said. "Our money isn't keeping up with the requirements."

RELATED: New Texas law tightens requirements for Harris Co. boarding homes housing elderly, disabled people

Dozens, including children, were seen with bags and belongings forced to relocate. The sheriff's office helped place nine people.

Buford said the church had people living there since he took over more than a decade ago. He said he helps house people with nowhere else to go.

"When we purchased it, we purchased it to be a church," Buford said. "But when we got here, people were living in it. So, we continued as a ministry. Many are degraded from other places; they get in trouble, and they come here because we are patient and kind, and we understand it's life."

ABC13 spoke to a woman living there who said it was her safety place.

"If I wasn't living here, my life would be in danger," she said.

Boarding homes are regulated by the city and county. In Harris County, boarding homes are required to have permits.

It is unclear whether the pastor or anyone will face any charges.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said HCSO has been cracking down on un-permitted locations.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: 16 people found in Cypress-area home in what authorities call illegal boarding