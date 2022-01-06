16 people found in Cypress-area home in what authorities call illegal boarding

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after 16 people were found in what authorities are calling an illegal boarding home in Cypress.According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, units responded to a home in the 12600 block of Cypress N. Houston on Wednesday. At the home, authorities found 16 people. They also learned the home did not have a permit and is in unsafe conditions.All residents are being picked up by family or being bused out of the facility by law enforcement, according to the fire marshal's office.