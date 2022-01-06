investigation

16 people found in Cypress-area home in what authorities call illegal boarding

16 people found in illegal boarding home, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after 16 people were found in what authorities are calling an illegal boarding home in Cypress.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, units responded to a home in the 12600 block of Cypress N. Houston on Wednesday. At the home, authorities found 16 people. They also learned the home did not have a permit and is in unsafe conditions.

All residents are being picked up by family or being bused out of the facility by law enforcement, according to the fire marshal's office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
