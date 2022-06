HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old girl went missing on Thursday from the 5300 block of W. Gulf Bank Road.Sonciary Dawson was last seen leaving that area, but it wasn't immediately known in which she direction.Sonciary was last seen wearing a PJ shirt, black jogging shorts and red shoes. Her hair was tied into two pigtails.She has brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. Sonciary is also 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.If you have any information about Sonciary, please call Houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.