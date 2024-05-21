Deputies reunite 3-year-old boy with family after he was found alone in Spring

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reunited a 3-year-old boy with his family after he was found alone in Spring.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The boy was seen wandering on Pitkin Road Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they tried to find his parents in the immediate area before deciding to bring him under the care of authorities.

In an update at about 1 p.m., the sheriff's office said his mother was found at the La Quinta Inn.

Deputies said it's unknown how the boy left the hotel, and Child Protective Services is investigating.

The 3-year-old is with other family members and has not been turned over to the mother, according to the sheriff's office.

Lt. Scott Spencer posted about the matter on X, formerly known as Twitter.