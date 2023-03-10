Woman's 30-year-old son accused of strangling her to death after she wouldn't give him her car

The woman's son is accused of strangling the 69-year-old to death after she refused to give him her car. Police said they later found him in Sonora, Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's 30-year-old son has been charged in her murder after Houston police say they found the 69-year-old strangled to death inside her apartment.

On March 2, officers said they found Lilia Misheva dead at the Royale Apartments at 9701 Stella Link Rd. Then, on Thursday, March 10, Miroslav Mishev was arrested and charged with capital murder in Lilia's death.

An investigation revealed that Miroslev killed his mother after she refused to give him her car. Authorities said Miroslev took off in his mother's 2015 Honda Civic, with her wallet and cell phone, too.

The man was later arrested in a traffic stop by Sutton County sheriff's deputies in Sonora, Texas. He is awaiting extradition to Harris County.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined Lilia's cause of death was strangulation.

ABC13's Houston Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows four homicides have taken place in the last 12 months in this area, including Meyer Park, Post Oak Manor, Westwood, Willow Bend and Linkwood.