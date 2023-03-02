WATCH LIVE

death investigation

Woman found dead inside her southwest Houston apartment, police say

Thursday, March 2, 2023 9:03PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a southwest Houston apartment, police said.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of Stella Link Road at about 10:45 a.m. of a woman found dead in her apartment.

Houston police said the cause and circumstances of the woman's death are unknown, but they are working on gathering more information.

ABC13's Houston Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows four homicides have taken place in the last 12 months in this area, including Meyer Park, Post Oak Manor, Westwood, Willow Bend and Linkwood.

No further details were immediately released. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

