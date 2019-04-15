Society

Texas woman shocked by strange lights in the sky: Video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman wants answers after recording some strange lights over San Antonio.

New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows three lights forming a triangle in the sky.

The woman who filmed the UFO said she and her fiancé were outside around 9:15 p.m. on April 11, when they saw the slow-moving lights.

"Okay, what is it? It's hovering," the woman asks her fiancé.
"It's helicopters."
"It's a UFO," she responds. "It's hovering in the sky, and one of the lights disappeared."

Aliens? Another strange, bright light streaks across Hockley sky
EMBED More News Videos

Just two weeks after a fireball was seen in the Sugar Land sky, another light has UFO enthusiasts looking up.



"I stood there in shock until I thought to reach for my phone," the eyewitness wrote.

The woman reported the sighting to the Mutual UFO Network, saying, "It stayed stationary. (The lights) seemed to rotate slowly as it raised higher and the lights went out one by one."

The eyewitness said she heard "no sound at all" during the two-minute sighting.

MUFON told ABC13 Eyewitness News it is investigating.

More UFO sightings in our area:
Top 9 places to see UFOs in the Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

The Katy Freeway into downtown Houston appears to be a hot zone for UFO activity.



Unsolved UFO case in Houston bewilders former police officer
EMBED More News Videos

A MUFON investigators says a sighting in Dayton still has him scratching his head



Mysterious 'fiery' object over Spring mystifies man and son

EMBED More News Videos

UFO investigators were contacted in December after a fireball was spotted over the skies of Spring, Texas.


See it for yourself: Woman claims 'fireballs' over NW Harris County
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News viewer captures 'fireballs' in NW Harris Co.



Strange lights appear over Grand Parkway in Katy
EMBED More News Videos

MUFON says they received this video as part of a reported UFO sighting in Katy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan antoniotexas newsufo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News