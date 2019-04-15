Texas woman shocked by strange lights in the sky: Video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5155585" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Just two weeks after a fireball was seen in the Sugar Land sky, another light has UFO enthusiasts looking up.

The Katy Freeway into downtown Houston appears to be a hot zone for UFO activity.

A MUFON investigators says a sighting in Dayton still has him scratching his head

UFO investigators were contacted in December after a fireball was spotted over the skies of Spring, Texas.

Eyewitness News viewer captures 'fireballs' in NW Harris Co.

MUFON says they received this video as part of a reported UFO sighting in Katy.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman wants answers after recording some strange lights over San Antonio.New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows three lights forming a triangle in the sky.The woman who filmed the UFO said she and her fiancé were outside around 9:15 p.m. on April 11, when they saw the slow-moving lights."Okay, what is it? It's hovering," the woman asks her fiancé."It's helicopters.""It's a UFO," she responds. "It's hovering in the sky, and one of the lights disappeared.""I stood there in shock until I thought to reach for my phone," the eyewitness wrote.The woman reported the sighting to the, saying, "It stayed stationary. (The lights) seemed to rotate slowly as it raised higher and the lights went out one by one."The eyewitness said she heard "no sound at all" during the two-minute sighting.told ABC13 Eyewitness News it is investigating.