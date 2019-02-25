EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1696994" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Katy Freeway into downtown Houston appears to be a hot zone for UFO activity.

Just two weeks after a fireball was seen in the Sugar Land sky, another light has UFO enthusiasts looking up.Jason Velazquez captured the video above on his dashcam as he was driving in Hockley around 11 p.m. on Sunday.In the video, you'll see a little bright spot at the top of your screen move across the sky.According to the American Meteorological Society's website, there were seven reports overnight of fireball sightings in the Houston-area including four in Cypress.It appears several people may have seen some movement happening in the sky last night.What do you think? Is the truth out there?More UFO sightings in our area: