Pop-up bar made of Lego blocks coming to Houston

A pop-up bar concept coming to Houston this year will confirm to you that "everything is awesome."The minds behind Build Bar say they will set up the 1 million Lego block creation sometime in 2019. The location has not yet been announced.The bar intends to stoke the nostalgia within adults who remember and enjoy building castles, skyscrapers and other creations in their childhood.The pop-up creation will boast sculptures made of Legos, as well as blocks playable by guests and a ping-pong table made of the childhood staple.Build Bar has already made its way around Australia and London.You can be one of the first to get tickets by signing up at the Brick Bar website