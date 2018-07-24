SOCIETY

New Lego display opens in downtown Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

New Lego display opens in downtown Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Downtown Houston has more art for you to enjoy. You can now enjoy the six human figures made out of Lego until Aug. 10.

The Lego brick sculptures, designed by Nathan Sawaya, will be located at the Allen Center on Smith and Polk.

Sawaya says he was inspired to create Park People by the simple moments of "just taking a seat."

Each piece is supposed to explore the artistic potential of the human form.

The artist encourages interaction, so take a seat next to the figures, tell them about your day, discuss weather, or even divulge your innermost secret - they won't tell.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylegoartHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Mattress Mack throwing prom night event for children with autism
New Houston mural has message seen only with Instagram filter
Plans for 3-D printed guns can soon be posted online
Fixes to Harris Co. court after Harvey may cost $86M
More Society
Top Stories
Attorneys want murder charges dropped against Houston teen
Demi Lovato, 25, reportedly rushed to hospital from her home
HOAX: Blue Bell Whataburger ice cream flavor not at H-E-B
4 Jack in the Box customers in Houston charged gratuity
Mattress Mack throwing prom night event for children with autism
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Alleged shooter of Katy mother breaks silence from jailhouse
Fixes to Harris Co. court after Harvey may cost $86M
Show More
Why ex-press secretary claims what she did wasn't wrong
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
More than 100 exotic animals found living in Houston apartment
Car flips over leaving drive-thru of Starbucks in Deer Park
Family suing bar after mother and daughter killed in drunk driving crash
More News