New Lego display opens in downtown Houston

Downtown Houston has more art for you to enjoy. You can now enjoy the six human figures made out of Lego until Aug. 10.The Lego brick sculptures, designed by Nathan Sawaya, will be located at the Allen Center on Smith and Polk.Sawaya says he was inspired to create Park People by the simple moments of "just taking a seat."Each piece is supposed to explore the artistic potential of the human form.The artist encourages interaction, so take a seat next to the figures, tell them about your day, discuss weather, or even divulge your innermost secret - they won't tell.