Local artist Joseph Kraham has a unique way of creating art. He does it by hand painting Lego pieces.His work is not going unnoticed. JJ Watt and Jose Altuve have been left speechless. Altuve was so impressed he wanted to sign it right away, which made Kraham feel pretty cool."I had dedicated time for me and him, in which I felt like one in a million," he said.Kraham hand paints every Lego piece, which makes the process even longer.His latest masterpiece on NBA MVP James Harden took him five months to complete. He says it's a piece on which he worked for five to 10 hour days.That's not the difficulty for Kraham. He is always looking for a bigger and better challenge."I would love to make a portrait with Houston's best, have like a bleacher photo and have them all sitting down," he said.If you would like to take a look at Kraham's Lego artwork, you can find it at the South Woodlands Art Gallery.