ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston Lego artist grabs attention of JJ Watt and Jose Altuve

EMBED </>More Videos

A local man is capturing attention with his Lego art.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Local artist Joseph Kraham has a unique way of creating art. He does it by hand painting Lego pieces.

His work is not going unnoticed. JJ Watt and Jose Altuve have been left speechless. Altuve was so impressed he wanted to sign it right away, which made Kraham feel pretty cool.

"I had dedicated time for me and him, in which I felt like one in a million," he said.

Kraham hand paints every Lego piece, which makes the process even longer.

His latest masterpiece on NBA MVP James Harden took him five months to complete. He says it's a piece on which he worked for five to 10 hour days.

That's not the difficulty for Kraham. He is always looking for a bigger and better challenge.

"I would love to make a portrait with Houston's best, have like a bleacher photo and have them all sitting down," he said.

If you would like to take a look at Kraham's Lego artwork, you can find it at the South Woodlands Art Gallery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentarthobbiesjj wattHouston Astrosthe artslegoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tyler Perry speaking at Houston's Lakewood Church
Free Schlitterbahn fun for military and first responders
Lady Gaga collaborator known as Zombie Boy dead at 32
SPONSORED: Alley Theatre - Mouse Trap Contest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 children found dead in southwest Houston, police say
Murder suspect deeded home to woman because he was 'terminally ill'
Body found buried in garden in search for missing 3-year-old
Waterspouts and funnel clouds spotted
Man charged for throwing a dog out of moving vehicle
Tyler Perry speaking at Houston's Lakewood Church
Postal worker rescues teen from sex trafficking
Officers sprang into action to help choking baby
Show More
Check Houston area Mega Doppler 13 radar
Friends discover man missing from boat when they take selfie
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
More News