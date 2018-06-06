SOCIETY

Family recreates Disney's 'Spaceship Earth' ride with LEGO bricks and figures

Russ Cole hopes his design for Walt Disney World's 'Spaceship Earth' will one day become an official LEGO set.

CATLETTSBURG, Kentucky (KTRK) --
Disney fans who have already conquered Cinderella's Castle brick by brick are sure to be envious of one man's next big LEGO idea: Spaceship Earth.

Russ Cole says he and his family went to work on blueprints for a geodesic sphere just like the one in EPCOT at Walt Disney World.

With the help of his 6-year-old son, 4-year-old daughter and wife, Amanda, Russ says the family went through several iterations of the design before getting it right.

After two months, the Cole family unveiled its rotating LEGO version of the famous Spaceship Earth ride, complete with familiar scenes spanning time and space.

"I tried to scale it to look nice with the Castle," Russ said.

Now the Coles hope to get the 10,000 supporters on the LEGO Ideas website to help make the proposed LEGO set a reality.

Click here to support the LEGO Spaceship Earth project

After 10,000 supporters co-sign a project, it qualifies the design for review by LEGO's team. If the review board chooses the project, it becomes an official LEGO set.

Russ says he hopes this project opens up the possibility of a LEGO version of Grauman's Chinese Theatre, as seen at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme parks.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
