Navy to perform largest-ever 21 aircraft flyover at Bush funeral

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Navy will perform an unprecedented 21-aircraft 'missing man' flight over the funeral of Pres. George H.W. Bush in College Station Thursday.

The missing man flight is an aerial salute in which one aircraft flies away from the formation to signify the passing of an aviator.

Thirty F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets from Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, flew to College Station for the funeral.

Bush was one of the youngest Navy aviators in history, earning his wings at the age of 18.

During World War II Bush was shot down in the Pacific near the island of Chichijima. After being rescued he went on to fly 58 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
