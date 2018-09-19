CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Witness captures mangled truck cruising on 3 wheels and driver nonchalant during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Charly Edsitty speaks with the shocked motorists who saw a mangled truck travel down the road.

By
MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a horrible sound that caught the attention of Justin Seidel, who said he was stunned to see a mangled truck driving down the street with a missing front tire on Sunday afternoon.

The sight was so shocking, he pulled out his cellphone to take video.

"I was over at the cellular store and had just walked out and heard this horrendous noise," Seidel said.

The man was with his friend and mother and decided to jump in his truck and follow the vehicle that had bad front-end damage, as well as a missing front driver's side tire. He said the mangled truck was pulled over a few minutes later by Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies.

"Sparks were just going everywhere under his truck," he said.

Seidel captured video of the traffic stop, right on the corner of FM-1488 and FM-2978. The footage captures law enforcement vehicles parked behind the mangled truck.

"(The driver) is sitting on the top of the cop car nonchalantly, like nothing happened," Seidel said.

A sergeant with the Conroe Police Department, which is handling the case, told Eyewitness News the man was not intoxicated at the time and had hit a nearby transformer, which badly damaged the truck. Instead of stopping, the man continued driving, according to police.

At this point, no charges have been filed against that driver, but the sergeant explained that could change depending on what the owner of the transformer decides to do.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytraffic stopcaught on cameracrashtruck crashMagnoliaConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Police: Man used toddler to steal game prizes
7 injured when startled camel bucks at circus
Montrose neighbors have brush with well-dressed burglar
Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear finds way out
More caught on camera
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra, Aug 25 - Innovative Lasers
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra - Sep 15
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
DEA plane with 3 people inside crashes into 2 cars
'Black Panther' director joins LeBron James on 'Space Jam 2'
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office
New search in case of Conroe priest accused of molestation
HPD swarms Galleria after display cases smashed inside Macy's
Woman covered head-to-toe to prevent mosquito bites
911 calls couldn't get help in time to save shark victim
Show More
3D-printed gun firm owner accused of paying for underage sex
Mom and 2 young daughters shot at while sitting inside truck
'We need answers' Family desperate to find Spring veteran's killer
4 hurt during shooting at software company in Wisconsin
Hindu group offended by ad placed in Indian-American newspaper
More News