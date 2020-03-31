Harris Co. expected to extend stay-home order until April 30 as COVID-19 cases grow

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, March 31, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo extended the Stay Home - Work Safe order in Harris County until April 30.The order was set to expire on Friday, April 3.The extension comes after COVID-19 cases in Texas continues to climb. On Tuesday, the state passed 3,000 total cases. There are 3,171 confirmed coronavirus cases, including at least 41 deaths.Hidalgo also said Harris County is giving a three-month extension to all delinquent property taxes. Taxes won't be due until June, which is also when the penalty and interest will be due.The county also introduced a new comprehensive dashboard available with the latest information on the cases in Harris County."We hope this will be a useful tool for folks," said Hidalgo. "The goal behind the dashboard is transparency."