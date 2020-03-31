coronavirus texas

Harris Co. expected to extend stay-home order until April 30 as COVID-19 cases grow

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, March 31, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo extended the Stay Home - Work Safe order in Harris County until April 30.

The order was set to expire on Friday, April 3.

The extension comes after COVID-19 cases in Texas continues to climb. On Tuesday, the state passed 3,000 total cases. There are 3,171 confirmed coronavirus cases, including at least 41 deaths.



Hidalgo also said Harris County is giving a three-month extension to all delinquent property taxes. Taxes won't be due until June, which is also when the penalty and interest will be due.

The county also introduced a new comprehensive dashboard available with the latest information on the cases in Harris County.



"We hope this will be a useful tool for folks," said Hidalgo. "The goal behind the dashboard is transparency."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
LIVE: Texas extends COVID-19 social distancing order to April 30
Cell phone data shows people moving around less after stay-at-home order
Dave Ward's wife's case of double pneumonia is improving
28 students positive for COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Texas extends COVID-19 social distancing order to April 30
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
COVID-19 deaths could surpass 9/11, congresswoman says
28 students positive for COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Rice team makes game-changing device to fight COVID-19
Judge blocks Dallas sick leave ordinance amid virus outbreak
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
ABC13's Chauncy Glover shares what it's like having COVID-19
Where is Selena's killer Yolanda Saldivar now?
Cool front brings beautiful weather today and tomorrow
Burglars tear hole in Katy grocery store
Lizzo treats nurses to free lunch during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News