HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area has crossed 1,000 COVID-19 cases. 11 people have died.
On Tuesday, March 31, Harris County confirmed 254 coronavirus cases, with two deaths and 39 recoveries.
However, Mayor Turner also announced that the city now has at least four deaths. The city has 377 confirmed cases.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 1,158
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 377 cases, 4 deaths
Harris County: 254 cases, 2 deaths
Brazoria County: 79 cases, 1 death
Brazos County: 53 cases, 2 death
Chambers County: 8 cases
Fort Bend County: 138 cases, 2 death
Galveston County: 92 cases
Grimes County: 3 cases
Liberty County: 2 cases
Matagorda County: 21 cases, 1 death
Montgomery County: 81 cases
Wharton County: 7 cases
Walker County: 3 cases
Washington County: 9 cases
Austin County: 2 cases
San Jacinto: 1 case
Waller County: 3 cases
Polk County: 4 cases
TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN
RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 11 deaths and 1,158 cases
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More