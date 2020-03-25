coronavirus texas

Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 11 deaths and 1,158 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area has crossed 1,000 COVID-19 cases. 11 people have died.

On Tuesday, March 31, Harris County confirmed 254 coronavirus cases, with two deaths and 39 recoveries.

However, Mayor Turner also announced that the city now has at least four deaths. The city has 377 confirmed cases.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 1,158

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 377 cases, 4 deaths

Harris County: 254 cases, 2 deaths

Brazoria County: 79 cases, 1 death

Brazos County: 53 cases, 2 death

Chambers County: 8 cases

Fort Bend County: 138 cases, 2 death

Galveston County: 92 cases

Grimes County: 3 cases

Liberty County: 2 cases

Matagorda County: 21 cases, 1 death

Montgomery County: 81 cases

Wharton County: 7 cases

Walker County: 3 cases

Washington County: 9 cases

Austin County: 2 cases

San Jacinto: 1 case

Waller County: 3 cases

Polk County: 4 cases

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonfort bend countygalveston countymatagorda countyhealthtexas newsoutbreakcoronavirushealth watchcoronavirus texashealth care
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
COVID-19 cases in Houston to peak around May 2, mayor says
What does Stay Home - Work Safe mean for you?
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Texas extends COVID-19 social distancing order to April 30
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases in Houston to peak around May 2
Texas extends COVID-19 social distancing order to April 30
White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast
Child led deputy to mom's body at NE Harris Co. home
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Pink eye could be rare symptom of coronavirus, doctors say
COVID-19 deaths could surpass 9/11, congresswoman says
Show More
Cool front brings beautiful weather today and tomorrow
Texas' temporary abortion ban blocked by federal judge
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Rice team makes game-changing device to fight COVID-19
Judge blocks Dallas sick leave ordinance amid virus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News