Texas extends COVID-19 social distancing order to April 30

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6065842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the video above captured earlier this month, despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Following in the footsteps of federal guidelines, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered social distancing activities to be extended through the end of April.Abbott made the announcement as the state confirmed at least 3,266 COVID-19 cases, including at least 41 deaths.Just the day before, a statewide order took effect on travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots.Abbott also ordered schools to remain closed until May 4, unless otherwise extended.Under guidelines, essential activities like grocery shopping and banking are permitted as long as people keep their distance of at least six feet apart, which also applies to outdoor physical activities.Recognizing the upcoming Easter holiday, Abbott said religious activities can be performed as long as its by remote or through appropriate social distancing practices like drive-up services.Texas is still far from the numbers seen in New York, New Jersey and California. New York state has reported at least 67,000 cases, according to the latest CDC count.Additionally, close to half of Texas' 254 counties has reported a case, and close to 43,000 tests have been administered so far.In recent weeks, Abbott has touted the state as one of the most stringent in the response to the outbreak, launching several orders to stem the illness.