What does the Harris County and Houston Stay Home - Work Safe order mean for you?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a Stay Home - Work Safe Order for Harris County residents effective at midnight to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The order will last until April 3, but what exactly does it entail?



Can I go to work?

Yes, but only if you are deemed an employee essential for public health and safety, such as grocery store employees, health care providers and more. Those whose jobs are deemed essential are expected to maintain social distancing standards in the workplace.

According to the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines, there are 16 sectors considered essential:
  • Communications
  • Chemical
  • Critical Manufacturing
  • Commercial Facilities
  • Dams
  • Defense Industrial Base
  • Emergency Services
  • Energy
  • Financial
  • Food & Agriculture
  • Government Facilities
  • Healthcare & Public Health
  • Information Technology
  • Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste
  • Transportation Systems
  • Water


Can I still go to the store to buy groceries?

Yes, grocery stores will remain open during the order. However, all grocers will be required to keep customers at least six feet apart to meet social distancing standards. Health officials don't recommend leaving the house unless it's an absolute necessity.



Can I go to church?

No, all Harris County churches will be required to host religious services online only. There can be exceptions made for one-on-one meetings for spiritual and mental health, but individuals involved must maintain social distancing requirements.

Can I still visit public parks?

Yes, all public parks will remain open. However, visitors must stay six feet apart from one another. All public benches, exercise equipment, playgrounds and basketball courts will be closed to eliminate contact.



What if I need to leave my house to care for someone else, such as en elderly relative?

You are allowed to leave your home for emergency/essential care of family members, pets, and other loved ones.

Are restaurants closing?

No, Harris County restaurants are still allowed to serve to-go and drive-thru orders, but customers picking up food will be required to stay six feet apart.

Hidalgo says individuals who violate these restrictions could face a fine or up to 180 days in jail.

