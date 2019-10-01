Sunnyside senior Turns to Ted after sand mistakenly dumped on driveway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When we first got to Reba Kay's Sunnyside home, we could barely see her over a giant pile of sand in her driveway.
"The dogs were barking. I went to the door and the they took off. The dirt was all here," Kay told 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg.
After tons of sand, likely worth hundreds of dollars, was mistakenly dumped on the 90-year-old's driveway, she was stuck. Kay still drives and couldn't get her car out. The mailman couldn't get in and neither could her friends.
Kay has no idea who dumped the sand there. There's home construction nearby and that's likely where it was supposed to go.
"Who's going to get rid of it," Oberg asked.
"I don't know," she said.
Our Turn to Ted team wasn't going to let the sand keep her from enjoying her everyday life.
Kay's nephew called Oberg and we called her city councilman, Dwight Boykins, who helps seniors in his part of Houston.
"You know, it's sad that she had to, you know, get stressed out like that. But I'm glad you contacted me in and we jumped on it," Boykins said.
The councilman called a friend who knew the team at Environmental Industrial Services Group, Inc. They jumped at the job and moved the sand at no cost.
"We got the call in. It was a no-brainer," said Stedman Esene, at EISG, Inc. "Community is calling for us for service and we jumped out here the next morning."
EISG is in the dirt-moving business, usually acres of dirt to prep for new subdivisions, so this was an small haul for them. But one that made a huge difference for Kay.
"It is beautiful. I thank God I can see on my end," Kay said. "My mailman can come, my friends can come."
